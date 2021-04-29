Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 28,500 Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 285.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Artius Acquisition accounts for about 0.1% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $17,188,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 1,311,569 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $13,522,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,630,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Artius Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 794,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AACQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,769. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

