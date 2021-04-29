Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ GRTX traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $8.40. 483,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,765. The company has a market capitalization of $209.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,459,021 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,442.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 114,325 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

