FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Cut by Analyst

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

