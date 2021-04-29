FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.24.

FM opened at C$30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.31. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

