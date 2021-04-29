FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canon in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.