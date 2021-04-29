FY2021 EPS Estimates for Swisscom AG Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Swisscom in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

