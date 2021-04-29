FY2021 EPS Estimates for StealthGas Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.71. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.