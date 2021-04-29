FY2021 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$22.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

