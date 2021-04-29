FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Increased by Piper Sandler

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $397.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,360,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

