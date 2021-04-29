FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

AltaGas stock opened at C$22.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.32. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.68.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

