FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Truist Securiti

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

ST opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

