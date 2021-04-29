FY2021 Earnings Estimate for eBay Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

