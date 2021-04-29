Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.63 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00005549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

