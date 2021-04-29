Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.55 ($53.59).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €36.60 ($43.06) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.12 and a 200 day moving average of €36.20.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

