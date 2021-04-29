Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.55 ($53.59).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €36.60 ($43.06) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.12 and a 200 day moving average of €36.20.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

