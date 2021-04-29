Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 over the last ninety days.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

