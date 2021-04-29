Frontier (FRONT) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Frontier has a total market cap of $98.36 million and $96.69 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004873 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

