Freed Investment Group Has $4.14 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Freed Investment Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Freed Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,906.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

