Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 118,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

