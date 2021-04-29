Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 28,691 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,691 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 243,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 116,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,891,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.95. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,570. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40.

