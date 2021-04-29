Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 10,033 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 466,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,136 shares of company stock worth $5,426,977. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.