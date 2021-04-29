Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 184,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.15. 8,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.