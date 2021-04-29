Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 12,950 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $13,176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 148,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.75. 19,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,152. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.