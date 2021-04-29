Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NYSE FAII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 13,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

