Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.830-0.880 EPS.

FTNT traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $195.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.08.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.