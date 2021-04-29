ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,381 Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 1.56% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

