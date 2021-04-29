Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $4.631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

