Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Shares of Forterra stock remained flat at $$23.41 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,191. Forterra has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.