FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $128,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of FMC by 974.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 320,142 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.15. 1,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

