Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £172.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £172.50 ($225.37) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £152.41 ($199.12).

FLTR stock traded down GBX 355 ($4.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching £154.15 ($201.40). 142,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £157.62 and a 200-day moving average price of £145.09. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £27.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

