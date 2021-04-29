Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLUIF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Santander downgraded shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$30.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

