Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FLGZY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of FLGZY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. 3,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,368. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

