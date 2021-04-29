FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 87.7% in April

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $$37.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

