FLC Capital Advisors Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 217,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 211,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

