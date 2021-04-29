Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

