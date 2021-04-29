Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

