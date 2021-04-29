Flagshp Cmty Re Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

