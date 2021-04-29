Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FVRR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.54.

NYSE FVRR opened at $222.66 on Monday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -517.80 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.98.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 80.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

