Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSR. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

NYSE:FSR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 120,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,423,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

