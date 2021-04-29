Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.27.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 122,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

