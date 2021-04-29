FirstService’s (FSV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered FirstService to a neutral rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$209.88.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$207.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$195.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$182.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 82.11. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$106.90 and a twelve month high of C$219.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

