FirstEnergy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

FE opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

