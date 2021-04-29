First Western Financial, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

