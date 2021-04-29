First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.54 and last traded at $71.95. Approximately 25,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 69,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05.

