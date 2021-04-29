First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGM opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $57.49.

