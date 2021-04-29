First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

FM traded down C$1.00 on Thursday, hitting C$29.20. 1,093,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.31. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.75.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

