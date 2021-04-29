First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.94

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 32502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $181,125.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,520 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

