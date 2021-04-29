First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 141,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $51.24.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.