First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Sells $738,900.00 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE FR opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.