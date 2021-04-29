First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Insider Sells $1,908,689.53 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 182,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

