First Guaranty Bancshares’ (FGBI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

